Nike’s Most Hated-on Jordan Sneaker Looks Mighty Clean in Denim

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

"Jeakers," or jean sneakers, season is in full swing at Nike, which has been on a roll with denim-ized shoes lately. And the brand's denim sneakers collection just got bigger, as a jean Jordan 1 Mid joins the group chat.

The mid-cut Jordan 1 sneaker gets a lot of hate for its "not quite high-top" appearance, but this particular denim version looks very good.

For starters, the Jordan shoe comes wrapped in light-wash blue denim panels, while crisp white leather makes up the rest of the upper.

Moreover, the shoe finishes with a slightly "aged" sole for a pleasing vintage-ish vibe. Plus, there's a grippy gum rubber outsole, which perfectly complements the intentionally yellowed midsole.

Finally, Nike bestows its latest Jordan 1 Mid with a gold "J" initial keychain (for Jordan? for Jumpman?). But that's not even the best part of this grand finale.

This pair of Jordan 1 Mids comes with its own "denim" shoebox. It's hard to tell if the packaging is actually made from the genuine material in the official Nike pictures. But whether real or faux, this "denim" box is the icing on the jeakers cake.

So far into 2025, Nike has dropped off denim remakes of its Jordan 1 Low, Dunks, and even its Book 1s. Now, the Jordan 1 Mid is coming for the jeans-sneakers game.

The denim Jordan 1 Mid shoes are expected to drop this summer at Nike, joining a long list of jeans Nikes coming out this year, like the Air Jordan 4 "denim" and those delicious Shox Ride 2s.

