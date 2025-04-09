Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Favorite Tastemaker's Favorite Japanese Outdoor Gear

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Style

Most contemporary technical outerwear will keep you sheltered from the elements. However, not all technical outerwear looks just as great in a fashion photoshoot as it does covered in trail dust. And that’s exactly the sweet spot the Japanese label and wander has been hitting since 2011, it's one of those rare brands where style and functionality actually elevate each other.

Now, for the second time, and wander’s linked up with Hidden NY, the internet’s most cryptic tastemaker.

It’s a combination of brands hand-picked for those who know their way around both the woods and a Chrome tab with 37 open Grailed listings.

Dropping on April 11, and wander x Hidden NY is what happens when two worlds converge. Hidden NY's entire page is built around the brilliance of its curation, having an eye for niche and interesting topics in fashion and beyond. Meanwhile, and wander was making outdoor techwear you want to wear everywhere long before it became fashion's biggest concern.

The result of this combination is earthy and technical without trying too hard. There are nylon cargo pants, lightweight shell jackets, and tasteful hits of branding. It's everything and wander already does brilliantly, with the added hit of Hidden NY's refined taste.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
