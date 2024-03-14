Why Culture’s Relationship With the Outdoors Is Just Getting Started

As a platform that lives at the intersection of style, culture, and community, we at Highsnobiety see the explosive growth of outdoor fashion, and the lifestyle and cultures that surround it, as one of the most interesting shifts in recent times. Our latest whitepaper — “The New Outdoors” — will help you navigate this shift and, most importantly, tell you where we believe it’s heading next. Download it here.

As you’re likely well aware, the last years have seen countless brands enter the outdoor space, delivering more functional collections and collaborations than you can shake a hiking stick at. Gone are the days when high-performance gear was only worn by the mountain-scaling, gatekeeping few; today, techy fits are touted by outdoor enthusiasts and luxury consumers alike. As more and more of us embrace functional clothing and the lifestyle it promotes, the way we interact with nature has never been more broadly defined nor more diversely embraced.

Gucci x The North Face Highsnobiety / Hollie Fernando

While many have been quick to dismiss gorpcore and its stylistic spinoffs as trends, we believe that this is just the beginning. The way we see outdoor gear will continue to change and adapt.

We will see more luxury labels entering the space either through their own in-house lines (e.g. Balenciaga’s skiwear collection) or through collaborations with heritage brands (Gucci x TNF, Jil Sander x Arc’teryx) who will welcome a new world of consumers into their fold. Niche tech-focused brands like J.L - A.L_ and ROA, meanwhile, will continue to find their footing in the fashion world and shake up expectations through disruption and product innovation. And it’s not just about clothing. What we’ve seen so far is the laying of a foundation that will continue to fundamentally change the landscape of culture as we know it. This change will impact the way we express ourselves, how we create, and how we connect with nature and with each other. But why now? And how?

ROA x _J.L-A.L_ Ryota Ishii / Courtesy of ROA

“The New Outdoors” will help you cut through the noise. Through this whitepaper, we aim to give you a comprehensive overview of the current status quo by asking questions like: How has the way we experience nature changed? Who are the new players? Which brands are creating the most exciting, innovative products? In what ways is the outdoors a tool for creativity and self-expression? What do we even mean by “the outdoors”? How is all of this impacting communities and ways of being? What opportunities does that create for brands? And what are many brands getting wrong?

Simone Rocha x Moncler AW20 Courtesy of Simone Rocha

These weren’t questions we answered alone. We surveyed 400 Gen Z and millennial cultural pioneers across the globe and conducted conversations with many industry leaders, including The North Face CMO, Sophie Bambuck, ROA Creative Director, Patrick Stangbye, and Mammut CEO, Heiko Schaefer. We also spoke to leaders of the new wave, like Ollie Olanipekun, co-founder of Flock Together, and drew from literature by experts like Dr. Qing Li, author of ‘Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness,’ to explore the role of well-being — physical and mental — plays in this shift.

The launch of “The New Outdoors” is a part of 520M — a Highsnobiety x ISPO Munich collaboration that aims to to take you to the summit of outdoor lifestyle.

Download your copy here.