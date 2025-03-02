and Wander SS25: Long Live Socks & Sandals!

For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, and wander isn't just doing its normal outdoor clothes. The brand is perfecting the socks and sandals.

Sure, it's not much to the fashion pairing as it requires just two ingredients: socks and classic casual sandals. In the and wander universe where nature is love, the Japanese label does trekking-style sandals and crisp white socks.

and wander's socks and sandals appear alongside its latest pieces like fresh "and wander hiking club" gear and flowy sheer skirts that could quickly convert the next fashion girly into a gorpcore maven. Then again, that's kind of the point of the brand.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When launching and wander in 2011, designers and ISSEY MIYAKE alum Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori looked to create technical outdoor pieces that they'd actually want to wear — and go outside in, of course. The label's clothes strike the perfect balance between fashion and nature-readiness, splashed with this effortless coolness.

and wander 1 / 2

The SS25 collection advances the brand's vision with new techy pieces oozing practicality and easy steez. and wander SS25 comes in these satisfying season-worthy hues like light blue, pink, and brown. The campaign also features a few handbags, headwear, and trail-ready footwear like Salomons.

It's not surprising considering the two brands, again and wander and Salomon, have worked together previously for handsome XT-6 trail shoes and collaborative hiking sandals.

Socks and Salomon sandals undoubtedly sound like a good time, but and wander SS25 seemingly features the brand's very own in-line pieces. And quite frankly, the combo has never looked better.