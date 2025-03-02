Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

and Wander SS25: Long Live Socks & Sandals!

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, and wander isn't just doing its normal outdoor clothes. The brand is perfecting the socks and sandals.

Sure, it's not much to the fashion pairing as it requires just two ingredients: socks and classic casual sandals. In the and wander universe where nature is love, the Japanese label does trekking-style sandals and crisp white socks.

Shop and wander

and wander's socks and sandals appear alongside its latest pieces like fresh "and wander hiking club" gear and flowy sheer skirts that could quickly convert the next fashion girly into a gorpcore maven. Then again, that's kind of the point of the brand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When launching and wander in 2011, designers and ISSEY MIYAKE alum Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori looked to create technical outdoor pieces that they'd actually want to wear — and go outside in, of course. The label's clothes strike the perfect balance between fashion and nature-readiness, splashed with this effortless coolness.

and wander
1 / 2

The SS25 collection advances the brand's vision with new techy pieces oozing practicality and easy steez. and wander SS25 comes in these satisfying season-worthy hues like light blue, pink, and brown. The campaign also features a few handbags, headwear, and trail-ready footwear like Salomons.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's not surprising considering the two brands, again and wander and Salomon, have worked together previously for handsome XT-6 trail shoes and collaborative hiking sandals.

Socks and Salomon sandals undoubtedly sound like a good time, but and wander SS25 seemingly features the brand's very own in-line pieces. And quite frankly, the combo has never looked better.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$65.00
Available in:
One size
Rick OwensBela Boxers Black
$625.00
Available in:
485052
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Luke & Lucie Meier Exit Jil Sander With "a Bright Metaphor of Love"
    • Style
  • Patta Channels the Rhythm of the Caribbean For SS25
    • Style
  • Jil Sander, Lemaire, EG: UNIQLO's Best Collabs Are (Briefly) Back
    • Style
  • Stein's SS25 Line Masters Clean Contemporary Clothing
    • Style
  • Diesel SS25 Finds Beauty in Waste
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Barbour Jackets as Beachwear? Pure Noah
    • Style
  • CLOT's Next Beautiful adidas Gazelle Goes Clarks Mode
    • Sneakers
  • AVAVAV Is Back From the “Dead” With Even Bigger adidas Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Streetwear Clears Its Throat, Declares Graphics Back
    • Style
  • In "Bred" Colors, Nike's Air Force 1 Is Almost Too Classic (& Clean)
    • Sneakers
  • and Wander SS25: Long Live Socks & Sandals!
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now