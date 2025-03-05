Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Two Generations of Stylish Outdoor Gear Meet in Gramicci x and wander

Written by Tom Barker
and wander x gramicci
There’s a new-school meets old-school feel to the Gramicci x and wander collaboration: A Californian label with over 40 years of mountainwear experience meets a Japanese fashion brand, part of a new generation making contemporary technical gear more stylish. It’s two generations of stylish, outdoorsy clothing makers combined. 



As with previous Gramicci x and wander collaborations, this third collection takes inspiration from Gramicci’s home turf: California’s Yosemite National Park. Specifically, the Half Dome summit in Yosemite Valley.

A mecca for rock climbers, the Half Dome is a legendary spot and Gramicci founder Mike Graham took part in the first “All-Italian” climb to the summit in the ‘70s.  

An all-over print honoring the Yosemite Valley’s famous climbing area appears across and wander’s signature weatherproof jacket in this collaboration alongside hats, T-shirts, bags, and shorts, all designed for outdoor exploration.

Elsewhere, the technical clothes have single-color makeovers (simple black colorways as well as bright pops of orange and blue), while and wander’s reflective triangle-shaped logo is combined with Gramicci’s scribbled branding. The full selection will be released on March 7. 

For and wander, fresh from unveiling its SS25 collection (showing its support for socks and sandals in the process), this is just one of many collaborations with other pioneering outdoor brands to come. 

As seen in a press preview, this year also promises to include and wander linking-up with the likes of ROA, Paraboot, and Altra.

There’s loads more fashionable outdoor gear where and wander x Gramicci came from.

