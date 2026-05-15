adidas' Viral Chinese New Year Track Jacket Finally Lands Worldwide

Good things come to those who wait, and for those who have been fiending for adidas' Chinese New Year jackets since they first released.

The time has finally come. Delayed does not mean denied after all.

adidas first dropped these elevated track jackets towards the end of 2025 in anticipation of the Chinese New Year. They were initially only available in China, then stock started popping up in other Asian markets, and by February 2026, they'd landed in Europe. And wherever they went, the adidas jackets immediately sold out.

But while the rest of the world was snapping up these jackets at unprecedented rates, in America there was... nothing.

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We were starting to think adidas had forgotten about its Stateside shoppers.

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The Chinese New Year jackets are essentially traditional adidas track jackets merged with modern Chinese-style Tang tops. Instead of a traditional zipper, the jackets feature Chinese knot buttons, knotted fabric openings that trace their roots back to the Song Dynasty.

So while these jackets might be a viral new trend, their most charming aspect is far from new. What is new, however, is that they're on adidas' American website.

Retailing for $130, the Lunar New Year-inspired jackets are available in green, blue, gray, and red. Finally.

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Prior to the online release of the jacket, people were putting in the work and air miles to get their hands on the coveted garb. Thankfully, though, the jacket can now be purchased online, no passport needed.

Patience truly is a virtue.

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