Vans' Gigantic Skate Shoe Is Refreshingly Different

The Vans Authentic Platform sneaker is a traditional Authentic skate shoe, except with a lift kit. Yup, it's a beefed-up thrasher with a raised suspension, bringing some height and flare to skateparks everywhere.

In addition to its 22-inch rims, the Authentic Platform sneaker also wears silver studs and matching rivets, which give a little chrome edge to the heightened sneaker.

As if this weren't a gift enough, the Authentic Platform sneaker also comes with tassel-colored silver laces, which are basically ribbon bows.

Now, this is not the first time Vans has added a little height to a classic sneaker. The Old Skool and Knu Stack are a few of Vans' signature sneakers that hit a major growth spurt somewhere along the way.

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But what makes the Authentic Platform sneaker really stand out, aside from the obvious, is the fact that these beefy sneakers exist in an era where slim shoes are kind of the belle of the ball at the moment.

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From adidas's thinner-than-thin Gazelle to Nike's buttered-up Moon shoe, thin shoes are taking up some serious space in the shoe zeitgeist right now, which is funny considering how skinny they are. But Vans is saying bump that and getting real thick, real quick. A timely reminder that thiccc sneakers can still be stylish.

Now thankfully, most skateparks don't have height requirements, but if that were to change, Vans' Authentic Platform is more than covered. Available on the Vans website for $80, the Authentic Platform comes in black and a checkerboard print.

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