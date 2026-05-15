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ASICS Mule-ifies Its Most Iconic Techy Dad Shoe

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

ASICS have long mastered the dad shoe. Even before they were considered “cool”.

Now, it’s having some fun with its most recognized shoe. From the front, it’s an average techy ASICS, but from the back, well, there is no back. Another example of a perfectly fine shoe disassembled and mule-ified.

shop asics GEL-1130

That’s not to say a muled sneaker doesn’t have a role to play. In fact, if the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that the back isn’t always required. Heels be damned.

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In ASICS’s GEL-1130 Mule’s case, it’s for the dad sneaker enthusiast and honestly, kind of only them.

ASICS
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But you’d be surprised how good it feels to ditch the heel without ditching the tech. Same mesh and synthetic uppers, same comfy cushioning, just minus the part that keeps your socks honest.

To onlookers, it’s the ASICS your dad sported in 2009, or the ASICS made cool again a decade later, this time for a much younger age bracket. Regardless, there’s something quite timeless, almost nostalgic, about this specific sneaker font.

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To the slow coaches behind you, it’s a pretty damn swaggy sneaker mule, or whatever the term is these days.

shop asics
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