Android Likes To Party, Too?

The results are in—this summer, Android brought together diverse creatives across music and fashion for two unexpected link-ups. Now, the project’s wrapping up. The finished products of these quirky collabs have finally arrived, and to celebrate, Android thought: why not have a party?

At the beginning of the month, Berlin's creative scene gathered at a cavernous venue in the heart of Charlottenburg for an exclusive 'Expand Your Circle' event. On display in illuminated 'portals' were the long-awaited pieces, one of them a utilitarian jacket brought to life by Futurist and JanaXNell. Fuelled by extensive research using Android’s Circle to Search feature, the pair had created an avant-garde bomber featuring built-in, touchscreen-compatible gloves, keeping your phone accessible for circle-to-searching on the go.

Futurist, JanaXNell Android, Android

Miksu/Macloud, Sira Faal Android, Android

The portal next door was for listening. Sira Faal and producer duo Miksu/Macloud collaborated on an original track, and party goers were invited to don a pair of headphones and lock in to their creation. Made intuitively, the piece represents a pop-infused, introspective, and instinctively personal moment – a moment which wrestles with the difficulties of leaving someone behind, while looking hopefully to the future. It's complete with a club-ready beat, of course.

The grandiose ceremony around these collabs was part exhibition, part excuse to party. Just entering the venue was an event in itself – involving an elevator, a content-capturing doorbell, a series of illuminated portals, and a giant display screen. Inside, the space was huge, the vibe loud, and the drinks extravagant. Wine and cocktails were served up by SIPS, and beats provided by Maidatouch and NXN. Some lucky guests had even attended an exclusive Android-themed dinner beforehand, featuring a themed circular table and meticulous detailing (yes, there were branded vegetables).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this JW Player video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Thursday’s the new Friday, and Berlin knows it. Coming from all walks of life, the city’s fashion crowd turned out for an event which was far from the usual circuit party. It was an exercise in circle expansion, you might say – and if there's one thing that Android's endeavour has taught us, it's that sometimes the best link-ups, the most brilliantly creative moments, arise from stepping outside your bubble.