Sandy Liang + Android = Nostalgic Girl Gadgets (EXCLUSIVE)

At Sandy Liang's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation, showgoers got more than their usual dose of bountiful bows and dainty ballet shoes. The designer also dove into her tech bag to unveil a collaboration with Android.

The Android linkup marks the Sandy Liang first-ever partnership with a tech company. The collab also joins the hall of fashion and tech crossovers, next to Hermès x Apple and Thom Browne x Samsung.

Like most creations in the Sandy Liang universe, the label's Android collaboration, which includes a FlipSuit phone case and hair pins, is seeped in nostalgia.

""It brought me back to when I had my first flip phone. I kind of miss that world where your phone was just for calls and not for everythin," Liang told us backstage at her lively Spring/Summer 2025 presentation.

"I love the flip phone. I wish everyone had a flip phone where you could only call each other."

The choice of pieces and cutesy designs pull inspiration from the designer's most memorable moments. For instance, Liang's favorite TV show growing up, Totally Spies!, was on the moodboard for the FlipSuit case.

On the hit animated series, the undercover girl agents used a plethora of cool gadgets, including their famous Compowder, a high-tech phone disguised as a compact mirror.

The FlipSuit is kind of like the Compowder, as it pitched as a "functional gadget secretly disguised as a stylish accessory."

From afar, one could easily be fooled into thinking Sandy Liang's phone case is a pretty patterned powder compact — that is until you see the flash of the Samsung branding across the side.

"The seed for the collection being Totally Spies was already happening, so when Android wanted to partner up I was like, that's actually perfect because it's about this high-tech but low-tech kind of a thing," Liang said..

"I love how the Samsung Android flip phone is obviously so high-tech but then it reminds me of something that at its core is very simple, like it's just for phone calls."

Other childhood-inspired details, such as hearts and stars (plus the Android bot), appear on the Sandy Liang x Android pieces, speaking to the collaborative spirit and designer's fond memories.

"The hair pins are something that I had already done before. I had the little terminator bunny," Liang told us.

"And so this season, with Android, we just put a bot on it and we put it down the runway with the girl wearing the bandana to secure the bandana. So very real-girl, on-the-go vibes."

Sandy Liang's Android collaboration launched on the SS25 catwalk as a runway-exclusive piece. In other words, the pieces sadly won't see a wider release beyond the catwalk.

However, don't stain your silky Liangs with tears just yet. When asked if Liang would do another tech collaboration, the designer replied, "Yeah, for sure."

"It was so much fun to partner with [Android]. And to have one of my prints on a phone is unreal. So I would love to do more in the future."