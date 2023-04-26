Sign up to never miss a drop
Sick of Reality? Escape to Apple's Reality Pro

in DesignWords By Sam Cole

Some days, you just want to wish reality away. Tired of the monotony, eager to escape; where do you go from here? When you've finally run yourself sick of reality, Apple may well be the answer; for, at first, there was reality, and then there was Apple Reality Pro.

Technology moves at a fascinating pace, doesn't it? Just when you think you've caught wind of the latest developments, something new and fantastically space-age creeps into the spotlight, reminding us all that we're blindingly behind the true scale of technological evolution.

Currently, it's AI sweeping the globe, as Midjourney distorts reality with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos on the runway while Pope Francis rocks Moncler. At the same time, artists' voices are pinched for AI-generated tracks, and the possibilities of ChatGPT highlight the somewhat frightening prospects of AI replacing workers across countless industries, all the while thousands of new tools are delivered daily.

It's a wild world we're living in – but Apple's steps into the world of AR and VR may be the saving grace you so desire. Or not.

Rumored to be unveiled at WWDC in June, Apple's Reality Pro will be an Oculus-like device that utilizes advanced eye and hand tracking, as well as OLED 4K screens developed by Sony.

With fine-tuned tech that will allow for seamless utilization of AR and VR functionalities, the headset would see us edge even closer to the world of Ready Player One – whether that's a good thing is up to you.

While no official information or images have been released, concepts have offered an idea of what the device might look like, and it's safe to say it'll fill that AirPods Max-meets-Oculus size hole in your life.

