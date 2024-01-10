Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

What Happens if You Pay $10,000 to Buy an Apple Vision Pro Early?

in DesignWords By Jake Silbert

It's hardly hyperbole to call the Apple Vision Pro VR headset 2024's biggest tech launch even though it hasn't yet released. It's also not hyperbole to say that it is seriously bananas that some enterprising people are attempting to resell Apple's latest flagship gizmo for nearly three times the retail price nearly a month before it actually drops.

Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro headset is arguably the biggest thing in VR probably since the first Oculus was released nearly a decade ago in 2016 (sorry, Meta Quest!) so there's plenty of demand for this thing, even beyond typical Apple hype.

This isn't just Apple's biggest swing at virtual and augmented reality but possibly the genesis of an entirely new era of VR and AR.

If anyone can make this kinda tech sexy, it's Apple. A stylish headset may be all it takes to get people to buy into VR, regardless of the cost.

The debut of any new Apple product is typically a sell-out moment akin to, say, a new generation of video game consoles; everyone wants to be the first person with the new doodad in-hand. It's why there are so many shockingly long queues of would-be customers on Apple's launch days.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Similarly, tech reviews — particularly those that cover new Apple gear —are a hot commodity initially measured in speed rather than quality, at least until that first wave of reactions crests.

Whoever dies with the most stuff wins. And whoever reviews the most stuff the quickest wins even more.

As such, there may be someone out there willing to cough up $10,000 for the honor of owning an Apple Vision Pro over three weeks prior to the headset's actual release date. Maybe.

On resale site StockX, there are somehow already three Apple Vision Pro sets up for grabs, with prices starting at over $9,980. It is incredibly unclear how this happened.

Apple is famously strict about granting early access to its new tech, so much so that even developers given first-look Vision Pro kits to create launch software are expected to only use the device within locked rooms and out of sight of "unauthorized" users.

Similarly, Apple is particular about sending out review gear — reviewers sign a contract before even being allowed to discuss the product and then must comply with no-nonsense publishing embargos.

So, that there appears to be not one but three Vision Pro headsets floating around is borderline inconceivable.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Could the inflated listings have come from overzealous sellers who've pre-ordered the Vision Pro? Perhaps but StockX's selling guidelines stipulate a shipping deadline of two business days. Otherwise the deal is off and sellers are penalized.

It's also not like you'd get a fake, considering that StockX vaunts its verification process in press releases and to investors. Authenticity is its whole brand.

It's a strange proposition, all in all, begging the question: what exactly would happen if you actually paid $10,000 for one of the Apple Vision Pro sets listed for sale.

Shame it'll take five figures to find out.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
M1906REA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jil Sander
$420
Image on Highsnobiety
Vix Berlin Necklace C44
Éliou
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
We Recommend
  • most comfortable sneakers
    The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • best new balance sneakers
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Crocs Salehe Bembury
    The Best Gifts to Buy for Under $100
    • Style
  • Tom Ford Chelsea Boots
    Gifts to Buy for Him, or Anyone, This Holiday
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • adidas' VL Court 2.0 sneaker in a white and brown colorway
    At Peak Samba Saturation, This adidas Shoe Is a Solution (to Some)
    • Sneakers
  • Apple's Vision Pro VR headset worn by a model
    What Happens if You Pay $10,000 to Buy an Apple Vision Pro Early?
    • Design
  • The Road to Circularity with Coachtopia
    Coachtopia: There is No Trash, Only Treasure
    • Style
  • ASICS x Naturo 2024.
    Naruto's Exceptionally Good ASICS Have Returned
    • Sneakers
  • 99ginger new balance 1906
    99GINGER Probably Made the Coolest New Balance 1906 Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Kartik Research
    Kartik Research Is Starting Fresh
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023