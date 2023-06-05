Apple Is About to Announce Its First VR Headset — Here's Everything to Know

Apple's 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference is nigh! The annual extravaganza, a showcase for the tech giant's new products, kicks off on June 5 at 1 p.m. ET.

This year's event is expected to witness the introduction of Apple's first virtual reality and augmented reality headset — a release that would offer a compelling alternative to the Meta Quest, one of the most popular mixed reality headsets on the market.

Murmurs of Apple's VR/AR headset emerged this spring, when Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his weekly "Power On" newsletter that "The showcase at WWDC, the Worldwide Developers Conference, will likely include the headset itself, but also its onboard xrOS operating system, accompanying services, and — perhaps most critically — a software development kit and platform that will let developers write new types of apps."

Signs pointing to an Apple-branded mixed reality headset date back to August 2022, when the tech giant filed applications to trademark monikers including "Reality Processor," "Reality Pro," and "Reality One."

Leaked prototypes feature a design that isn't too dissimilar to the Meta Quest. According to MacRumors, the headset is essentially a pair of goggles made of aluminum, glass, and carbon fiber outfitted with a soft, stretchy strap.

Unlike the Meta Quest, the goggles will feature both an inward and outward-facing display, a feature that might allow onlookers to see what the user is viewing in real-time.

The headset is expected to retail for as much as $3,000, though a more affordable version is reportedly in the pipeline. (Meta's third-generation Quest, slated to launch later this year, will price at $500.) Mass production of Apple's headset won't kick off until October, but the product will supposedly drop before the end of 2023, just in time for the holidays. A specific release date has yet to be announced.

Of course, this is all speculation. Tune in to the 2023 WWDC, which Apple will livestream on its website and YouTube channel, at 1 p.m. ET — and check Highsnobiety for updates on the most noteworthy developments.