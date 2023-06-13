Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Hands-On With the New 15-Inch MacBook Air

in DesignWords By Michael Seegars Jr.
1 / 2

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is for the size queens and kings. But is it for everyone else?

Beyond the larger display, there’s a notable weight difference between the 13-inch model, introduced last year, and its 15-inch upgrade, announced at Apple’s WWDC last week — that said, the larger version is still nowhere near as heavy as the MacBook Pro. The larger the laptop screen, the thicker its construction typically is. This usually leads brands to construct the body out of plastic to keep it lightweight. But Apple never sacrifices the look of its products – the aluminum body of the 15-inch MacBook Air keeps it feeling premium while staying portable like its plastic competitors.

The sound quality of the 15-inch model is far better than that of the 13-inch – as it should be, given that the former boasts six speakers as opposed to the latter’s four. It would have been nice if Apple added a speaker grill to the frame to help with audio clarity and immersion, but how immersive can laptop speakers be? That’s what headphones are for.

The base model of the 15-inch MacBook Air comes with a 10-core GPU, hardware that’s available as an upgrade on the 13-inch version. With an enhanced default GPU and a larger screen, you'd think a fan would be necessary, but the new MacBook Air remains fanless with the same M2 chip Apple launched in 2022. According to Evan Buyze, Product Marketing Manager at Apple, the laptop’s fanless design was a nice added bonus. "The M2 chip is really an incredible chip that does it all and enables experiences that no other laptops can do - and it just happens to be fanless,” he told Highsnobiety.

The M2 chip provides outstanding performance for the average consumer, providing more than enough performance power to handle Photoshop and graphic design tasks. But if you're deep in the trenches with Davinci Resolve, Premiere, or 3D projects, you might want to opt for a MacBook Pro.

Staying true to its target demographic, the pricing of the new MacBook Air is relatively affordable (for Apple, at least). "It's not just about affordability, it's about creating value — being able to build a laptop that has incredible performance all in a thin and light fanless design, you get all of that without tradeoffs at an incredible price and value. And it's built to last," Buyze said.

Releasing on June 13, the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,299, while the 13-inch M2 remains at $1,099. Meanwhile, Apple makes the MacBook Air line even more affordable, shaving $100 off the M1 version, which is now $999.

Thanks to its updated body and display, the new 15-inch MacBook Air is a nice leap from 2020's M1 MacBook Air. There isn't a huge technical gap when it comes to the 13 and 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, however. Because both models boast an M2 chip, the 15-inch doesn't provide a compelling reason to upgrade from the 13-inch model. But this latest release isn’t about convincing people to upgrade – it’s more about Apple widening its options for a larger consumer base. But if the company is really committed to making everyone happy, why not bring back the matte black MacBook colorway?

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme's Revenue Is Missing the Mark

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What to Make of Ezra Miller's Red Carpet Appearance?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Lou Adler for Salehe Bembury's Horchata Crocs Is Pretty Iconic

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    La Dolce Vita - Maserati’s Gran Turismos Are Quiet Luxury on Wheels

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Travis Scott’s Nike Mac Attack Collab Is En Route

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Hey Dad, Can I Borrow Your Jorts This Summer?

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023