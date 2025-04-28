Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Sage Elsesser-Level Suiting From A.PRESSE & EVERYONE (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
EVERYONE
A.PRESSE and EVERYONE TOKYO are rethinking the suit. And there's no one better suited to take on the task, so much so that the result is cool enough for stylish skater Sage Elsesser.

This second meeting of A.PRESSE and EVERYONE TOKYO include a blazer and two-pleated trousers made from shiny wool gabardine often used for A.PRESSE's in-line offering.

The collaborative pieces are both laid back and obsessively detailed, subtly incorporating artisanal touches like hand-stitched seams (an extremely time-consuming practice).

EVERYONE
But this absurd level of craft doesn't upset the approachable air of this single-breasted suit. This is classic tailoring cut with skater bois in mind, free from stuffy corporate energy. The A.PRESSE x EVERYONE suit is the answer to the all-day, all-year, all-purpose uniform.

This is right up A.PRESSE's alley, honestly. The Japanese brand flips retro workwear cues with top-notch materials and impressively minute touches. In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, founder Kazuma Shigematsu gave an archetypical example of an A.PRESSE bomber that looks and wears like a regular cotton jacket but is actually shaped from a rare silk.

The A.PRESSE approach is extra-intriguing when viewed through the lens of EVERYONE, a patient Japanese clothing line headed by a former overseer of tastemaking Japanese boutique 1LDK. EVERYONE's frequent team-ups run the stylistic gamut from A.PRESSE to Reebok but the ensuing product is always the same: imminently wearable and thoughtfully elevated.

Clothing for everyone that could've only come from the minds of a select few

The A.PRESSE x EVERYONE pieces will drop on April 29 at A.PRESSE's Tokyo flagship store and EVERYONE TOKYO's website, and their aspirational ease is epitomized by an equally breezy campaign, featuring by skater-slash-musician-slash-model Sage Elsesser.

Having modeled for Supreme and Stone Island, Elsesser knows quality livin' and quality dressin'. This suit does it all.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
