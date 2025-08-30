Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The World's Most Ordinary Shoes Look Better Weird

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
autry
1 / 5

By pushing a distinctly ultra-ordinary flavor of footwear, Autry has found surprisingly secure footing in a business where reversals of fortune come for brands both large and small. Autry's indistinct shoes, a mishmash of retro references, are a good fit for our era of private-equity everything not least because the company is itself majority-backed by a Milanese PE company.

And yet, there's something admirable about its sneakers suddenly going weird.

Shop MMY
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In a left-field collaboration with Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, Autry's otherwise unassuming Medalist shoe gets a surprise personality injection.

What was once a chunked-up hybrid of Reebok's Club C and Nike's Dunk is now a pre-dirtied squashed-sole situation, and so much the better.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Why do these exist? Unclear. But it's a nice change of pace.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is a collaboration with Yasuhiro's General Scale imprint of more affordable, approachable shoes. Whereas Yasuhiro's mainline footwear is fitted with a specially warped sole unit inspired by a shape that the designer himself formed from clay — or are just straight-up insane — General Scale sneakers are comparatively approachable.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a good fit for Autry's almost painfully approachable offerings.

In fact, it downright elevates them, turning an ordinary sneaker into something actually intriguing. And nothing else had to change, really, meaning that all it takes to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary is just a little bit of lived-in flavor.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Mega-Classic Running Shoe Is Better as a Slip-on
  • First Look: Vans' Iconic Skate Shoes Gone UNDERCOVER
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • Nike's First-Ever Shoes, Remade the Margiela Way
  • In Its Fashion Era, New Balance's Barely-There Shoes Have Never Looked Better
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Stylish Basketball Sneaker Is a Foot-ful of Sunshine
  • The World's Most Ordinary Shoes Look Better Weird
  • Nike's Nifty "Seaweed" Dunks Are Surprisingly for Land Lovers
  • Stars & Stripes: adidas’ Latest Superstar Campaign is Stacked
  • Only Y-3 Could Create a Luxe Leather Military-Level Stealth Boot
  • adidas’ Olympic-Grade Sneaker Is Living in the Future
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now