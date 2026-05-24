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adidas’ German-Made Croc Sneaker Is a Super-Duper Superstar

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas Superstar? No, this Three-Stripes model is an Ultrastar.

Seriously, its name is the adidas Ultrastar. And yes, it is indeed inspired by the original Superstar sneaker, even borrowing its iconic shell-toe and overall wide shape. However, the Ultrastar is a little different from its OG.

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It features an oversized Trefoil stamp on the heel and tongue. It's also famous for its elastic tongue, which allowed folks in the '80s, like the Run-DMC crew, to go lace-free without losing support.

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The adidas Ultrastar has dipped in and out of the game over the years, with the most recent effort coming from Pièces Uniques in 2025. For 2026, adidas is giving the model a classic "Made in Germany" refresh.

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Like with other adidas German-made sneakers, the Ultrastar is luxe from heel to shell toe. It offers white croc skin uppers, joined by other quality green leather touches elsewhere.

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Moreover, the Ultrastar sneaker features yellowed details that give the model some vintage flavor. The results are almost as if adidas earthed the model from the deep depths of the archive. But it's a brand-new take on the classic.

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Right now, the adidas Ultrastar Made in Germany sneaker is scheduled to drop exclusively on atmos' website on May 25. It will retail for around $275.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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