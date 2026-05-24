New Balance's Blacked-Out Mary Jane Sneaker Is No Plain Jane

Even in a simple all-black colorway, New Balance's Breeze Mary Jane is no plain Jane.

It's still very much a hybridized model marrying classic Mary Jane styling (the strap) with New Balance's signature chunky dad shoe look.

It sounds like a crazy mashup, for sure. But the Breeze nails it with ease, honestly.

It also helps that New Balance keeps the Mary Jane sneaker look quite good and street-ready in colorways like beige suede and "Peony" pink.

The brand even brought back the classic black colorway for the Summer 2026 season. Because what's a rotation without an all-black sneaker, let alone a Mary Jane dad shoe?

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The New Balance Breeze is certainly a hit overseas, having sold out in select color schemes. The black pairs, though, are still surprisingly available on New Balance Korea's website for around $90. But I'd act fast if I were you because most of the sizes have already been snatched up.

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But if you're too late, there's also the other flatter Breeze option, which is just as stylish.

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