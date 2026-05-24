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New Balance's Blacked-Out Mary Jane Sneaker Is No Plain Jane

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even in a simple all-black colorway, New Balance's Breeze Mary Jane is no plain Jane.

It's still very much a hybridized model marrying classic Mary Jane styling (the strap) with New Balance's signature chunky dad shoe look.

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It sounds like a crazy mashup, for sure. But the Breeze nails it with ease, honestly.

It also helps that New Balance keeps the Mary Jane sneaker look quite good and street-ready in colorways like beige suede and "Peony" pink.

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The brand even brought back the classic black colorway for the Summer 2026 season. Because what's a rotation without an all-black sneaker, let alone a Mary Jane dad shoe?

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The New Balance Breeze is certainly a hit overseas, having sold out in select color schemes. The black pairs, though, are still surprisingly available on New Balance Korea's website for around $90. But I'd act fast if I were you because most of the sizes have already been snatched up.

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But if you're too late, there's also the other flatter Breeze option, which is just as stylish.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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