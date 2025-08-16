Clean Clothes + Dirty Shoes = A Match Made in Stüssy Heaven

Summer's over, according to Stüssy, which just debuted its Fall/Winter 2025 collection. It's now time for the fall fits.

And the California brand's uniform for the new season. Clean clothes and dirty kicks.

Throughout Stüssy's FW25 lookbook, thick new-season layers in camouflage and faded colors are paired with worn-out shoes from past collaborators like Vans and Timberlands.

New FW25 collabs, perhaps? It's hard to tell right now, honestly, but surely Stüssy will reveal more throughout the season.

Regardless, the streetwear label isn't the only one pushing the "dirty" sneaker agenda. Balenciaga has its fair share of beat-up sneakers, including a recent torn-up PUMA Speedcat collaboration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike also dropped a "dirty" version of its iconic Air Force 1 Low earlier this year, while Song for the Mute will be dropping a distressed adidas Taekwondo Mei sometime this fall.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fashion has no problem with getting their red-hot sneakers a little dirty, Stüssy included.

Speaking of the label, Stüssy's first FW25 delivery is now available on the brand's website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty