To Cap His Huge 2025, Bad Bunny Strips Down to the Basics

Bad Bunny has mastered the art of making his fans feel something, whether it’s by dropping an album that has us bawling our eyes out or suiting up in a look so sharp that it instantly dominates our Pinterest boards.

So where does a Grammy-winning artist, style icon, and one of the world’s most-streamed musicians go next? Back to basics. Specifically, Calvin Klein basics.

Calvin Klein campaigns have long been a rite of passage for Hollywood’s youngest and hottest. (remember when Jeremy Allen White had everyone in a chokehold in his Calvins last year?) Now, it’s Benito’s turn.

Shot by legendary photographer Mario Sorrenti, Bad Bunny strips down for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2025 campaign. Set to his track “EoO,” Bad Bunny’s campaign is pure sensual energy, exuding the singer’s signature brand of fearless confidence. Expect a few feral TikTok posts on your For You Page, if they’re not there already.

Outside of gyrating in his Calvins, 2025 is shaping up to be the year of the Bunny. He surprised us with the perfect ballerina shoe for his adidas campaign, risked his life on Hot Ones (while eating ice cream, no less), and dropped an album.

He’s got movie roles in the pipeline, made a strong and stylish case for tourist hats, and somehow still found time for a random Super Bowl cameo alongside Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon — for Ritz Crackers, of all things.

Looking back at Bad Bunny’s style evolution, his rise as a sex symbol is as jarring as it is completely natural. Remember his hypebeast days, where Supreme box logos and loud Gucci prints were his staples?

Now, five albums in, Bad Bunny’s served everything from Met Gala Jacquemus to his personal spin on gaucho fashion. In fact, it’s felt like every Bad Bunny album came with its own distinct era of personal style.

So where are we now in his fashion lore? If the recent album Debí Tirar Más was Benito at his most raw and introspective, then this Calvin Klein campaign feels like a natural extension of the mood, stripped-down, self-assured, and completely in control.