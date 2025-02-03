The Perfect adidas “Ballerina” Shoe Was Designed By... Bad Bunny?

As Bad Bunny wrapped up designing his latest adidas sneaker, I can only imagine the musician leaving a trail of fire behind him — for making a fire shoe, of course. Again, this is only my imagination running wild here.

However, first looks at Bad Bunny's adidas "Ballerina" sneakers have arrived, and the latest shoe is as good as I could've possibly imagined.

Bad Bunny's adidas "Ballerina" sneakers are based on the sportswear label's buzzy Taekwondo model, having borrowed the shoe's flat yet molded soles and slimmed-out uppers for a ballet-worthy sneaker design that's as elegant as it is cool.

The Bad Bunny-ified versions of the low-top adidas offer a mélange of textures, like smooth suede and knit-like materials, giving the sneaker a real flair for visual interest.

Moreover, the shoes come with adjustable laces for an effortless wear deserving of the next-to-foot design.

Backgrid / adidas Originals

Bad Bunny's adidas "Ballerina" shoes also feature "Benito" branding and intentionally misplaced size tags, as seen on his previous Gazelle collaboration. It's all the more proof that we're in a new era of the Bad Bunny x adidas partnership, which clearly now hinges on even more clever sneakers.

In June last year, Bad Bunny teased his upcoming "Ballerina" shoes in Paris during a night out with his former girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

At the time, Mr. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio laced up in the collab's off-white colorway, offering just a taste of what's now to come.

Bad Bunny's collaborative adidas "Ballerina" shoes will also come in black and yellow (very Onitsuka Tiger-ish), and are all rumored to be released as early as April 2025 via adidas' website.

What more can I say? Bad Bunny's got another adidas banger on his hands, perfectly balancing the nostalgia of a classic Three Stripes shoe, Benito's creative touch, and the essence of a prima ballerina.