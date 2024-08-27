Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jeremy Allen White Stuns in Calvin Klein (Again)

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Jeremy Allen White is back to being Calvin Klein's resident hunk.

Once again,The Bear star stripped down in service of the brand's latest campaign — this time, for Fall 2024. There's no red couch involved this season, but the photos are just as... impressive.

Photographed by Mert Alas, the campaign gives us glimpses at White lounging poolside, clad in CK's signature underwear and denim: think boxer-briefs, muscle tees, and jeans.

Calvin Klein / Mert Alas
By now, we already know that JAW is, well, hot — so these photos of his physique don't exactly come as a surprise. Still, the campaign is a shining example of his skill at making relatively basic clothing, like cotton underwear and T-shirts, look good.

White is a pro at turning us on to the appeal of rather rudimentary fashion — remember that time he wore adidas shower slides and didn't look like a total schlub?

When it comes to the actor's style, less is always more (literally, in the case of his nearly naked Calvin Klein campaigns).

Some might consider his outfits a little too pared back, but we have nothing bad to say about his charmingly rugged take on normcore. Let this chef cook!

