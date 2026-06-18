Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

These 40-Year-Old Bang & Olufsen Turntables Will Outlive You (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Bang & Olufsen
1 / 11

Some of the Beogram turntables in Bang & Olufsen’s newest Beosystem 3000c release are over forty years old, and yet they’ve never been in better shape or demanded a higher retail price. Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, director of product circularity at Bang & Olufsen, says the restored turntables cost around five times more than they did in 1985, when the Beogram 3000s were originally released, and for good reason. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“When we do something as special as this, limited to a hundred numbered units each treated by hand, it has a luxury element to it,” he says, breaking down the detailed work that goes into these highly limited restorations. First, the vintage Beogram 3000s return to the workshop where they were originally made in the tiny coastal town of Struer, Denmark, where craftspeople dismantle everything, cleaning anything dirty, fixing anything broken, and replacing anything beyond repair. Then, they turn the tables on the turntables. 

Shop Bang & Olufsen

Since the first round of solid walnut restored Beogram 3000 turntables sold out in roughly 30 days, Bang & Olufsen is dropping an even more limited “Dune Grey” edition, where a dark-stained walnut wood replaces the original plastic back cover. It’s an “upgrade to the craftsmanship,” as Hansen puts it, while the matching modern Beolab 8 speakers, built from the same dark-stained walnut and soft matte aluminium, complete the Beosystem and upgrade the tech so it can also play streaming music.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is what Bang & Olufsen’s Recreated Classics programme, which includes the Beosystem 3000c, is all about: Bringing old classics into the modern day and proving the power of old but excellent tech.

A Bang & Olufsen Beogram 4000 from 1972.
Bang & Olufsen
1 / 4

“We are looking at a consumer electronics industry where things are not lasting, the lifespan of devices is going down. We would like to offer an alternative to that,” says Hansen. “We would like to invite future consumers to think differently, make long-term choices, and invest in better quality that lasts longer. Maybe buy fewer devices at a higher quality because they both emotionally keep their value and keep their financial value much better than you think.”

So far, through its upcycling line established in 2020, Bang & Olufsen has pushed this message by rebuilding original six-disc CD players from the ‘90s and radically minimalist ‘70s turntables. Now, it’s continuing with a second round of Beosystems, all releasing on June 18 for $30,000 apiece, reviving a sleek design famous for its “floating” appearance from a time when turntables were typically bulky boxes. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But when Hansen isn’t busy bringing B&O’s best vintage gear back from the archives, he’s ensuring all its new products are modular and easy to repair. Of the mere 14 electronic products certified Cradle to Cradle, meaning the object’s circular design is informed by materials either reusable or returnable to nature, a whopping nine are from B&O, and one of those is the Beolab 8 speakers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is the part that gets Hansen, as director of product circularity, really excited. While he’s not shy to admit that buying into these new Beosystem 3000c models is a sizable investment, he’s also quick to point out that “it is made for more than one lifespan.”

Shop luxury tech

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How Hiroshi Fujiwara Made His Dream Collaboration a Reality (EXCLUSIVE)
  • All 10 of Saint Laurent's $31k Turntables Look as Good as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Balenciaga Made a Speaker Bag, Because Your Music Deserves to Dress Up, Too
  • The 15 Best Products to Drop This Week & Where to Buy Them
  • Evolution vs. Revolution: Matthew Williams on His Latest Bang & Olufsen Collaboration
What To Read Next
  • These 40-Year-Old Bang & Olufsen Turntables Will Outlive You (EXCLUSIVE)
  • CDG's Young Punk Designer Makes Surprisingly Delicate Clothes
  • This Levi’s Denim Jacket Isn't Just Denim
  • What’s the Right Color for a Chair That Changed Design?
  • Has the Sneaker-Mule Freaked Too Close To The Sun?
  • Nike's Smartest Slide Now Carries a Piece of Swoosh History
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now