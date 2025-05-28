Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Pioneering Turntable Straight From 1985

Written by Tom Barker in Design
Bang & Olufsen
Bang & Olufsen has breathed new life into old Beosystem 3000 turntables. 

The high-end electronic company’s craftspeople have been renovating old units of the turntable from the 1980s to create the Beosystem 3000c. And these aren’t just restorations, they’re modernized versions of the original.

A new aluminum finish is given to the turntables combined with a solid walnut back cover.

Plus, beneath the hood, there’s new technology to be enjoyed as the turntable is fitted with Bluetooth 5.3, is compatible with streaming services, and features Beolink Multiroom (allowing you to connect with multiple Bang & Olufsen speakers).

And it comes with a new set of speakers. Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 8 stereo speakers arrive as part of the package in the same walnut and aluminum makeover.

Bang & Olufsen
One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the Beosystem 3000’s sleek shape. Designed to create the illusion of a floating object, the elevated base and slim design of this 1985 release went on to influence turntable silhouettes in the years that followed. 

The third release from Bang & Olufsen’s “Recreated Classics” series, the Beosystem 3000c is available now for $30,000. And there aren’t many to go around, Bang & Olufsen has only restored and renovated 1,000 of these classic turntables, each of which is engraved with its edition number.

