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Nike’s Bubbly Slip-On Sneaker Doesn’t Want to Fit In

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's First Sight Shadow sneaker was born to stand out, not fit in with the other sportswear models on the market. As a Foamposite-flavored slip-on, it naturally turns heads. In "Metallic Silver," the First Sight Shadow really shines bright.

The model's molded upper gets coated in the silver, including those alien-level bubbles on the side. Meanwhile, the basketball-style outsoles appear in an icy blue.

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It's the second colorway to come from the model's debut. Earlier this month, the First Sight Shadow crept into the scene in all-black. But even with the lights off, the otherworldly slip-on sneaker couldn't be ignored.

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The Shadow is one of three models from Nike's First Sight collection, an offering of futuristic sneakers designed to, as Nike puts it, "push athletic style into new realms." The First Sight Noir, inspired by classic track spikes, takes running to razor-sharp heights. Meanwhile, the Mirage is a soccer cleat mashed with Oxford shoes, sprinkled with a little bit of drama (a lot of it, really).

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And the Shadow is Nike's basketball heritage made easy, to put it simply. But the model itself is anything but simple.

For those looking to cop, the "Metallic Silver" pairs are now available on Nike's website for $145.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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