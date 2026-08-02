Nike's Ultra-Plush Sneaker Is a Beautiful Brainiac

It's true, Nike's Mind 002 sneaker has beauty and brains.

It's already a model designed to improve mental awareness, with help from those large bubbles on the outsole. The Mind 002 sneaker also looks good, especially in its new "Summit White" outfit.

It's easily the model's cleanest colorway thus far. Dare we say, it might even be the best-looking Nike Mind 002 yet.

The "Summit White" versions feature off-white knit uppers, paired with pearly touches and gleaming silver logos. The Mind nodes usually come in neon orange, but this time, Nike made them cream-white to match the rest of the shoe. Nice.

Nike's Mind 002 "Summit White" sneakers are scheduled to drop on the brand's website on August 20, retailing for $145.

Nike

It's a bit of a wait for these nice pairs. But don't worry, Nike came prepared with appetizers, including Mind 002s dressed in stylish "Pink Smoke" and "Camo Green" color schemes.

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And if you're over laces, the Mind 001 would like a word.

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