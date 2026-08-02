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Nike's Ultra-Plush Sneaker Is a Beautiful Brainiac

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's true, Nike's Mind 002 sneaker has beauty and brains.

It's already a model designed to improve mental awareness, with help from those large bubbles on the outsole. The Mind 002 sneaker also looks good, especially in its new "Summit White" outfit.

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It's easily the model's cleanest colorway thus far. Dare we say, it might even be the best-looking Nike Mind 002 yet.

The "Summit White" versions feature off-white knit uppers, paired with pearly touches and gleaming silver logos. The Mind nodes usually come in neon orange, but this time, Nike made them cream-white to match the rest of the shoe. Nice.

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Nike's Mind 002 "Summit White" sneakers are scheduled to drop on the brand's website on August 20, retailing for $145.

It's a bit of a wait for these nice pairs. But don't worry, Nike came prepared with appetizers, including Mind 002s dressed in stylish "Pink Smoke" and "Camo Green" color schemes.

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And if you're over laces, the Mind 001 would like a word.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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