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Wait, A$AP Rocky’s Fashion Brand Is Real?

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Despite it having hosted three fashion shows — two in Paris and one, last season, in New York — AWGE is not a fashion brand. Officially, this ambiguous project fronted by A$AP Rocky is a “creative agency” whose enigmatic ever-changing roster includes artists from Playboi Carti to Rocky’s stylist Matthew Henson to the filmmaker hidjiworld. And according to its website, the first rule of AWGE is “never reveal what AWGE means.” Maybe that explains why, up until now, AWGE never behaved like a fashion brand.

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Its off-schedule fashion shows are often announced at the last minute, nevertheless attracting A-list front rows to witness the debut of around 40 outfits mostly mimicking Rocky’s personal style at any given time. And then… nothing.

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Rocky and his beau Rihanna might post up wearing the new-season clothes but very little of it hits the AWGE shop (which currently only flogs Rocky’s tour merch) or retailers. This season is different, though.

A vast assortment of AWGE Spring/Summer 2026, presented last summer in Paris, is showing up at some of the world’s most respected boutiques, including ESSX in New York, Tokyo’s Nubian, and Berlin’s Gate 194.

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The collection did admittedly arrive late. The first AWGE deliveries were seemingly made in early June while most SS26 drops tend to arrive towards the start of the year, but better late than never. And Rocky did at least deliver an AWGE x Moncler collaboration while we waited

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Since AWGE began in 2014, it’s collaborated on everything from furniture to Mercedes-Benz merch, but the difference is now it’s acting like a proper (semi-proper, maybe) fashion label with in-line seasonal collections and fashion shows. It still isn’t technically a brand, remember!

The SS26 clothing that’s popped up at various retailers includes everything from a $2,900 grey double-breasted wool blazer with oversized lapels to a $1,133 flannel workwear jacket overlaid with reflective green taping like on a hi-vis jacket, and those infamous stacked “human centipede” pants where the waistband consisted of layer upon layer of boxer briefs. Basically, it’s a bit of everything. 

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There’s even an airbrush T-shirt dedicated to one of Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits, the one where she wore a T-shirt of Mickey and Minnie Mouse around the text “who dat iz?” and “Dats jus my baby daddy!” except the Disney mice are replaced by cartoon versions of Rihanna and Rocky. As if giving you the tools to dress like Rocky isn’t enough, AWGE also puts him on your chest.

Shop AWGE
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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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