Wait, A$AP Rocky’s Fashion Brand Is Real?

Despite it having hosted three fashion shows — two in Paris and one, last season, in New York — AWGE is not a fashion brand. Officially, this ambiguous project fronted by A$AP Rocky is a “creative agency” whose enigmatic ever-changing roster includes artists from Playboi Carti to Rocky’s stylist Matthew Henson to the filmmaker hidjiworld. And according to its website, the first rule of AWGE is “never reveal what AWGE means.” Maybe that explains why, up until now, AWGE never behaved like a fashion brand.

Its off-schedule fashion shows are often announced at the last minute, nevertheless attracting A-list front rows to witness the debut of around 40 outfits mostly mimicking Rocky’s personal style at any given time. And then… nothing.

Rocky and his beau Rihanna might post up wearing the new-season clothes but very little of it hits the AWGE shop (which currently only flogs Rocky’s tour merch) or retailers. This season is different, though.

A vast assortment of AWGE Spring/Summer 2026, presented last summer in Paris, is showing up at some of the world’s most respected boutiques, including ESSX in New York, Tokyo’s Nubian, and Berlin’s Gate 194.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The collection did admittedly arrive late. The first AWGE deliveries were seemingly made in early June while most SS26 drops tend to arrive towards the start of the year, but better late than never. And Rocky did at least deliver an AWGE x Moncler collaboration while we waited.

Since AWGE began in 2014, it’s collaborated on everything from furniture to Mercedes-Benz merch, but the difference is now it’s acting like a proper (semi-proper, maybe) fashion label with in-line seasonal collections and fashion shows. It still isn’t technically a brand, remember!

The SS26 clothing that’s popped up at various retailers includes everything from a $2,900 grey double-breasted wool blazer with oversized lapels to a $1,133 flannel workwear jacket overlaid with reflective green taping like on a hi-vis jacket, and those infamous stacked “human centipede” pants where the waistband consisted of layer upon layer of boxer briefs. Basically, it’s a bit of everything.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There’s even an airbrush T-shirt dedicated to one of Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits, the one where she wore a T-shirt of Mickey and Minnie Mouse around the text “who dat iz?” and “Dats jus my baby daddy!” except the Disney mice are replaced by cartoon versions of Rihanna and Rocky. As if giving you the tools to dress like Rocky isn’t enough, AWGE also puts him on your chest.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.