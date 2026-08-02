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adidas’ Pokémon Sambas Have No Business Being This Clean

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

To celebrate 30 years of Pokémon, the media franchise is blessing the world with collaborative adidas sneakers themed around its most popular characters.

The "Mewtwo" Samba is easily the cleanest in the lineup. It features light purple leather uppers and iridescent finishes, all inspired by the cat-like Pokémon's appearance. The two minds even reimagine the eyelets to resemble Mewtwo's three-fingered hands.

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Oh, and the collaborative Samba sneaker comes with its own mini Poké Ball attached to the shoelaces.

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Actually, all 12 of the Pokémon x adidas sneakers come with Poké Ball charms, further fueling the urge to catch them all.

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There are also more "Mewtwo" sneakers in the collection, including a Handball Spezial and ZX 8000. A Samba Mary Jane would've certainly slapped.

For those wondering, the Pokémon x adidas sneakers are expected to drop sometime in September on the sportswear brand's website.

adidas and Pokémon last worked together around 2020 for a collection of tracksuits and sneakers with pixelated Pokémon graphics. However, the 2026 linkup is extra special, as it, again, helps celebrate Pokémon's 30th birthday.

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And what a crazy 30 years it has been for the brand, which has only grown in popularity. Fashion has certainly been obsessed with all things Pokémon's, with luxury labels like Fendi and Tiffany and even artist Daniel Arsham dishing out big collaborations. It makes you wonder what could be in the works for the big 3-0 milestone.

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For now, these adidas x Pokémon sneakers are a solid start.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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