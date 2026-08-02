adidas’ Pokémon Sambas Have No Business Being This Clean

To celebrate 30 years of Pokémon, the media franchise is blessing the world with collaborative adidas sneakers themed around its most popular characters.

The "Mewtwo" Samba is easily the cleanest in the lineup. It features light purple leather uppers and iridescent finishes, all inspired by the cat-like Pokémon's appearance. The two minds even reimagine the eyelets to resemble Mewtwo's three-fingered hands.

Oh, and the collaborative Samba sneaker comes with its own mini Poké Ball attached to the shoelaces.

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Actually, all 12 of the Pokémon x adidas sneakers come with Poké Ball charms, further fueling the urge to catch them all.

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There are also more "Mewtwo" sneakers in the collection, including a Handball Spezial and ZX 8000. A Samba Mary Jane would've certainly slapped.

For those wondering, the Pokémon x adidas sneakers are expected to drop sometime in September on the sportswear brand's website.

adidas and Pokémon last worked together around 2020 for a collection of tracksuits and sneakers with pixelated Pokémon graphics. However, the 2026 linkup is extra special, as it, again, helps celebrate Pokémon's 30th birthday.

And what a crazy 30 years it has been for the brand, which has only grown in popularity. Fashion has certainly been obsessed with all things Pokémon's, with luxury labels like Fendi and Tiffany and even artist Daniel Arsham dishing out big collaborations. It makes you wonder what could be in the works for the big 3-0 milestone.

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For now, these adidas x Pokémon sneakers are a solid start.

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