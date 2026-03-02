A Barbour So Clean It Barely Looks Like Barbour

The Transport is amongst the most straightforward of Barbour’s outdoorsy waxed cotton outerwear. It may be a bit boxy but the jacket is epitomized by clean lines,its pockets more concealed than its counterparts to better smooth the shape, and there’s a distinct lack of added doodads, like the D-ring on the chest of the classic Spey jacket.

This is the minimalist’s Barbour jacket. BEAUTY&YOUTH, a brand owned by Japanese mega-retailer UNITED ARROWS, proved it can still be refined, though.

BEAUTY & YOUTH’s updates to the Transport have major repercussions. Barbour’s shiny weatherproof waxed cotton — basically the one big feature that makes Barbour jackets distinct — is replaced by a matte lightweight cotton-linen fabric, and the bulky branded pocket flaps are stripped away to clean it up even further.

In its creamy new linen-infused fabrication, the BEAUTY & YOUTH Transport jacket barely looks like a Barbour.

This airy summer layering piece has swapped out its rugged heritage for British countryside roots, which are more visible in the black variant.

Still, in either color, this Barbour jacket is cleaner than anything you’d expect from the 132-year-old label, which helps it fit in perfectly with BEAUTY&YOUTH’s easygoing everydaywear.

Just as BEAUTY&YOUTH’s all-white Salomon sneakers and merino wool Dickies pants refine established hardwearing designs, this Barbour jacket, released for ¥60,500 (around $390), cleverly elevates a classic functional design into something so artful that it's near-unrecognizable.

