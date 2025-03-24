Crocs Made Rugged Barbour Jackets for Your Feet (EXCLUSIVE)

At the core of Crocs and Barbour’s signature products is an all-important focus on functionality.

The squishy comfort of Crocs’ foam clog is well documented as is the rugged durability of Barbour’s waxed cotton outerwear, both are features intrinsic to their ubiquity. But what if you combined them?

“Both Brands are rooted in [being] fit for purpose at their heart, and therefore wonderfully appropriate for what they were designed to do,” Barbour's Director of Menswear, Ian Bergin, tells Highsnobiety.

“Working with Crocs on this collaboration has been a fantastic opportunity to combine Barbour's timeless heritage with Crocs’ unique approach to comfort and customization.”

Crocs x Barbour

Across one jacket, two styles of footwear, and nine Jibbitz charms, these two outdoorsy labels have become one.

Crocs x Barbour 1 / 27

Barbour’s heritage, well-established across its 130-year-plus history, can be found in all three items. Its corduroy-collared Bedale jacket, one of its best-known designs, is given co-branded detailing and customizable through Jibbitz (translation: That means small charms in Crocs language) designed to be pinned across its waxed cotton body.

Those Jibbitz also appear on the footwear, they circle the top of the Wellington Boots and can be added to the upper of Crocs’ Classic Clog. Both shoes are rendered in the signature tartan pattern found on the lining of Barbour’s outerwear and the clogs are upgraded through extra outdoorsy detailing.

Crocs x Barbour

While this can be said of both footwear options, the clogs especially feel like a rugged Barbour jacket for your feet: Tartan prints, waxed cotton trims, and a convenient belt included.

“This collaboration celebrates our shared commitment to creating products that resonate deeply with our communities,” Matias Infante, Crocs’ Vice President of Global Marketing, tells Higshnobiety. “Together, we are excited to bring a fresh fusion of style and functionality to our consumers, both new and current."

The Jibbitz-charmed outerwear and waxed cotton clogs will be available from both brands’ stores and at select retailers on March 27.