Two Workwear OGs Trading Secrets (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Levi’s and Barbour have unparalleled archives. Both founded just decades apart in the 19th century, these two masters of functional cotton clothing have grown from local makers of workwear to world-renowned fashion labels. 

For Levi’s, it all began in the American West, outfitting blue-collar workers with hardy denim. Barbour’s weatherproof waxed cotton outerwear, on the other hand, protected sailors and mariners across Britain’s rugged coasts.

A debut collaboration between these two centuries-old makers of sturdy clothing offers a chance to mine those two distinct histories. And combine them. 

Time-honored Barbour jacket models, the Spey and the Bedale, take on trucker-style cuffs or triple needle stitching lifted straight from Levi’s denim jackets.

There’s also a series of “Re-Loved” garments where vintage Levi’s denim is patchworked together with old waxed fabric from Barbour, foregrounding how each material ages gracefully. 

However, when this collaboration drops on October 30, those one-of-one upcycled pieces won't be included. Instead, the Re-Loved range drops on November 20 at Selfridges London, Levi's Harajuku store, and Barbour's Tokyo Cat Street store.

Across the collection, from the co-branded hoodies to the custom jeans of reworked vintage materials, there is a distinct pragmatism. There are relatively straightforward ways to combine both brands’ storied pasts, and that’s deliberate. When you bring together two labels with such a rich heritage, there’s no need for extravagances. 

“The design choices are, at times, understated, and I think there’s a quiet confidence in that —  you don’t always have to shout from the rooftops,” said Ian Bergin, director of menswear at Barbour. “It means that the designs blend into our day-to-day wardrobes and enhance what we’ve already got. They feel authentic and lived-in. The pieces are made with care, and genuinely built to last.”

