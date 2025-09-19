No Nonsense, Just Great British Outerwear

With experience comes good judgement. And this meeting of brands comes with bags of experience in crafting long-lasting, plainly stylish wearables.

Barbour has been in the business of hardy outerwear for over 130 years, while the comparatively youthful Margaret Howell has spent 55 years perfecting the art of considered fashion. As we discovered in a recent interview, Howell is the “patron saint of patient clothing.”

But this duo isn’t only well-versed in their own areas of expertise, they’re also well-acquainted.

Having already released a trio of collections where Howell’s minimalist design ethos combines with Barbour’s vast archives, the duo reunite.

“Exploring their archive again reminded me of the strength and purpose in traditional outerwear,” commented Howell in a statement. “It is always a pleasure to work with a long-established British brand. I find real satisfaction in refining pieces that are made with care, designed to be worn, and built to last.’

The British designer was inspired by Barbour’s original equestrian jacket, designed by Margaret Barbour in 1980, to create a gilet from lightweight waxed cotton by the 160-year-old Scottish manufacturer Halley Stevensons.

A special color has been developed for this collection, an earthy khaki brown described as “kelp,” found on the boxy-fitting Transport jacket and mid-length Stand Collar Parka adapted from a 1960s Solway jacket. The women’s trench coat with a generous shape and contrasting corduroy collar, meanwhile, keeps to the classic beige of traditional trench coats.

Barbour’s no-nonsense approach to outerwear, where jackets are made with traditional techniques to stand the test of time, echoes Howell’s way of working. There’s a discernible respect here for Barbour’s storied history, but it's repacked with Howell’s signature refinement.

The latest offering by these two celebrated British labels arrives on September 19 from Margaret Howell and Barbour’s websites.

