Salomon Turned a Techy Hiker Into a Crisp Summer Sneaker

Salomon’s ACS+ sneaker is a bonafide gorpcore staple. It’s chunky, techy-looking, and thanks to a Contagrip outsole underfoot (which basically means they’re super grippy), it’s a functional shoe, too.

Until now, though, Salomon’s meshy ACS+ has for the most part been released in colorways that I‘d consider to be appealing to the more outlandish dresser. Take its Maison Margiela collaboration, for instance.

However, Salomon’s latest collaboration with Japanese retailer BEAUTY & YOUTH does away with these far out statement concoctions to realize the ACS+ in all its glory, in a crisp white and teal combination.

To say that BEAUTY & YOUTH’s Salomon ACS+ is looking clean is a grave understatement. Because, truthfully, I’m not entirely convinced that I’ve ever seen a cleaner-looking sneaker.

BEAUTY & YOUTH 1 / 7

Everything from Salomon’s glistening white signature Quicklace mechanism, Agile Chassis System, and Kurim cage turns the ACS+ from a chunky, practical hiking sneaker into an objectively stellar-looking summer shoe.

Though the ACS+ is often overshadowed by its XT-4 and XT-6 Salomon siblings, it doesn’t mean that it isn’t just as good as Salomon’s well-loved trail sneakers.

Salomon’s ACS+ is just more of an IYKYK kinda shoe. Now though, starting with this squeaky clean BEAUTY & YOUTH makeover, the ACS+ is about to have one hell of a summer. You mark my words.