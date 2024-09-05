Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
BEAMS & Arc’teryx Have Perfected the Art of Patchwork

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Whenever BEAMS and Arc’teryx join forces, stunning patchworked jackets are often on the menu. However, their latest link-up is especially stunning. 

BEAMS and Arc’teryx history runs deep, they've been partners for over two decades. BEAMS was Japan’s first retailer to offer outdoorwear from the Canadian brand and their limited edition collections have become legendary (and, thus, often very expensive to buy on the second-hand market). 

Arc’teryx isn’t a brand that releases many collaborations and yet it’s continued to create limited-edition releases with BEAMS year after year. When a partnership continues to be a hit, why make it end?

The two label’s upcoming collection is a continuation of good form.

Arc’teryx’s Beta SL Jacket, often the centerpiece of its BEAMS collaborations, is reimagined in various shades of light brown with a small hit of white on the shoulder.

As with previous BEAMS designs, Arc’teryx’s dead bird logo is placed on the sleeve, however, this time it’s offered in a colorful gradient print. 

The GORE-TEX outerwear is reminiscent of BEAMS and Arc’teryx’s sought-after FW22 jackets but without the contrasting black panels. Personally, I believe this more tonal look is a stylistic upgrade on that grail of a jacket. 

Along with the outerwear, this collaborative collection includes a matching backpack and crossbody bag in a mix of brown, white, and orange patchwork. The full drop is “coming soon” according to BEAMS, however, the Japanese label hasn’t offered more information than that.

Fresh from creating a wild pair of leather Crocs, we’ll be hoping that BEAMS is feeling generous and will once again make its Arc’teryx collection available outside of Japan (as it has done on occasion). However, regardless of how many continents the collection is available to buy in, history shows it won't hang around on shop shelves for long. 

