There’s a Crocs Clog For Everyone, Even Punk Rockers

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Crocs and BEAMS have unearthed a niche that (probably) nobody has ever explored before: cozy foam clogs for punk rockers. 

The Japanese clothing brand is launching a two-piece collection with Crocs that takes the brand’s famous Classic Clog and dresses it up in a tiny, clog-sized leather biker jacket. Yes, the fun foam clog everyone has grown to love is decked out in Sid Vicious-style leathers.

BEAMS has spared no detail on the punky jacket worn by the Crocs Clog, it has two pockets (one buttoned-down and another zip-up pocket), an off-center zip, and small silver buttons to keep the collar folded over. 

When you unzip the jacket of Crocs and BEAMS new clog, aggressive silver spiked Jibbitz emerge. You’re not a real punk rocker unless your clothes are covered head-to-toe in silver spikes, right?

These black leather clogs come with another jacket-themed shoe in the Crocs x BEAMS collection, however, this one is Crocs minimalist Dylan Clog dressed in a quilted Japanese souvenir jacket. Both pairs will be released on September 6 from BEAMS and Crocs stores. 

beams
Crocs collaborative output is so varied that it’s hard to be surprised at anything the American footwear company releases. It regularly flip-flops between everything from absurd boots with a Pringle can holder to techy trail-focused slip-ons to cutesy pink Mary Janes.

The vast range of Crocs available on the market means that there’s one to appease almost every conceivable taste. And now even motorbike-riding, leather jacket-wearing punk rockers are catered for. 

