This New BEAMS x Arc'teryx Is the Same Banger But Different

Another day, another Arc'teryx x BEAMS banger. But this time, it's a little different.

Arc'teryx debuted a new "Twilight Trail" collection, essentially some of its smash-hit pieces offered in a special pastel purple and yellow color scheme. The collection includes the Canadian brand's waterproof Beta jacket, wind-blocking Squamish hooded jacket, practical Mantis 1 waist pack, and Mantis 26 backpack, rendered in the new spring-approved palette.

This may be music to the ears of Arc'teryx diehards. But at the same time, you may be wondering: where does BEAMS come into the picture? Stick with me as I'm getting there.

BEAMS and Arc'teryx have released many collaborations previously, including plenty of beautiful patchwork techwear. But the "Twilight Trail" drop is just a BEAMS-exclusive, meaning you'll only catch these Arc'teryx pieces in this colorway at BEAMS — well, BEAMS BOY, the brand's womenswear label.

Arc'teryx's newest collection is slated to drop at BEAMS BOY Harajuku (and only there) on March 20. BEAMS BOY will also host a customization event on-site during launch day. Through its ReCUT workshop, fans can create their own name tags from discarded Arc'teryx pieces.

In a way, it's still sort of a collaboration, just not what we're used to from the two minds. Still, it takes a team effort to bring even a beautiful exclusive colorway to Arc'teryx and BEAMS lovers.