Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Can You Figure Out What BEAMS Did to This Ralph Lauren Shirt?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 2

BEAMS and Ralph Lauren go way back, literally. BEAMS' Polo collabs typically channel the retro steeze that was once prized exclusively by Lo Lifes, turning old school collegiate flair into contemporary limited edition fare.

For Spring/Summer 2023, there's another round of BEAMS and Polo Ralph Lauren gear on deck (their 10th collab, to be specific) but alongside some vivid madras plaid layers, this go-round includes one especially subtle item.

Can you figure out what exactly BEAMS even did to this Polo T-shirt? Go ahead, I'll wait.

Take it in... think about it. What's not quite right here?

1 / 2

For the answer, dare to compare the above images of in-line Polo T-shirts with the BEAMS-exclusive T-shirt.

Yes, all BEAMS did was swap the Polo pony from the left side of the chest to the right. Logo on the move!

More subtly, BEAMS also adjusted (read: loosened) the T-shirt's fit to recreate the shape of '90s-era Ralph Lauren shirts and utilized beefy cotton to retain that oversized shape. A small detail but, then again, that's BEAMS' specialty.

1 / 2

Then again, guess it depends on the collaboration.

BEAMS' recent LL Bean collection, for instance, was plenty simple, whereas its seasonal Arc'teryx drop delivered patchwork-inspired layering pieces and its recent Salomon mules wore pretty pink flowers perfect for spring and summer.

Up to you if BEAMS' understated approach is worth doubling the retail price — Ralph Lauren's normal Polo tees retail for $50 or less, whereas BEAMS' PRL shirt is available online for about $100 — but there is something to be said for a deft touch.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Only True Birkenstock Devotees Will Notice This Sandal's Secret

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aminé's Got a New Balance Sneaker On the Way

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Behold Louis Vuitton's Final Pre-Pharrell Menswear Collection

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacquemus' Nike AF1 Collab Isn't Quite What We Expected

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Behold Louis Vuitton's Final Pre-Pharrell Menswear Collection

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No More Sneakers: Kanye Is Just Wearing Socks Now

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023