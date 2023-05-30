Can You Figure Out What BEAMS Did to This Ralph Lauren Shirt?

BEAMS and Ralph Lauren go way back, literally. BEAMS' Polo collabs typically channel the retro steeze that was once prized exclusively by Lo Lifes, turning old school collegiate flair into contemporary limited edition fare.

For Spring/Summer 2023, there's another round of BEAMS and Polo Ralph Lauren gear on deck (their 10th collab, to be specific) but alongside some vivid madras plaid layers, this go-round includes one especially subtle item.

Can you figure out what exactly BEAMS even did to this Polo T-shirt? Go ahead, I'll wait.

Take it in... think about it. What's not quite right here?

1 / 2 Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren

For the answer, dare to compare the above images of in-line Polo T-shirts with the BEAMS-exclusive T-shirt.

Yes, all BEAMS did was swap the Polo pony from the left side of the chest to the right. Logo on the move!

More subtly, BEAMS also adjusted (read: loosened) the T-shirt's fit to recreate the shape of '90s-era Ralph Lauren shirts and utilized beefy cotton to retain that oversized shape. A small detail but, then again, that's BEAMS' specialty.

1 / 2 BEAMS BEAMS

Then again, guess it depends on the collaboration.

BEAMS' recent LL Bean collection, for instance, was plenty simple, whereas its seasonal Arc'teryx drop delivered patchwork-inspired layering pieces and its recent Salomon mules wore pretty pink flowers perfect for spring and summer.

Up to you if BEAMS' understated approach is worth doubling the retail price — Ralph Lauren's normal Polo tees retail for $50 or less, whereas BEAMS' PRL shirt is available online for about $100 — but there is something to be said for a deft touch.