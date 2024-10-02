Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Ralph Lauren Alum Is Replacing Hedi Slimane at CELINE — Here's Why It Makes Sense

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

There's a new development in the curious case of CELINE, Hedi Slimane, and his successor.

On Wednesday, CELINE announced that Michael Rider — formerly of Polo Ralph Lauren women's — will replace Slimane, the house's freshly departed creative director.

The stage for this recent turn of events has been set for a while. Since April, insiders have speculated that Slimane would leave CELINE amid "thorny contract negotiations," according to Business of Fashion. Rider's name emerged several months ago as a likely successor — his departure from Ralph Lauren in May seemed to bolster reports that he would move to CELINE.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Rider's move to CELINE is a reunion of sorts — before joining Ralph Lauren in 2018, he served as CELINE's ready-to-wear design director under Phoebe Philo (Ms. #OldCÉLINE herself!). Rider, a graduate of Brown University, also worked as a senior designer at Balenciaga from 2004 to 2008.

"I am delighted to welcome Michael back to CELINE, a maison that he knows intimately," CELINE CEO Severine Merle told Vogue Business. "Michael’s vision, creative talent, together with his genuine nature and strong connection to CELINE's heritage make him a natural choice to continue to build a long-lasting success for the maison."

As for Slimane, it's not entirely clear where he's headed. When he left Saint Laurent in 2016, insiders speculated he would join Chanel — that never materialized, but his name is still linked to the inimitable French maison and its inimitable overseer, Karl Lagerfeld.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When Rider rejoins CELINE (his appointment takes effect in early 2025), he'll be tasked with balancing Slimane's next-gen interpretation of the house with consumer nostalgia for Philo's days — no small feat!

This article was published on May 14, 2024, and updated on October 2, 2024.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Birkenstock
Arizona EVA
$55
Image on Highsnobiety
Awake NY
Floral Camp Shirt
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Port Tanger
Addis Cardamom
$320
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hedi Slimane Departs CELINE as Creative Director
    • Style
  • Celine Summer 2025 Belongs to the Girls
    • Style
  • CELINE SS25 Is a Period Piece
    • Style
  • Fashion Week Digest: Deep Vs in Milan, a Belt Boom in Paris
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • At Celine Winter '24, a Fantastic Symphony of Sleek Clothes
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Chef Nobu's Nike Sushi Force 1 Shoes Are Exclusive as His Restaurant
    • Sneakers
  • Why Are Fashion Houses so Slow to Hire Creative Directors?
    • Style
  • From ASICS to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • In Short Shorts, Chloe Sevigny Make Seasonal Confusion Chic
    • Style
  • This Ultra-Rare Seiko Is Basically an Artisanal Pocketwatch
    • Watches
  • New Balance Debuts Clubhouse 2.0 at Berlin’s Top Race
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now