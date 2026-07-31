Japan’s Expert on Literal Workwear Is Finally Getting Loud

Someone, anyone, check on Daisuke Kamide. For over a decade, the founder of the Japanese brand Teatora has released technical businesswear in starkly muted hues like “Silicon Black” and “Shadow,” garnering a cult of admirers that include Highsnobiety fave, Eddie Huang.

Now suddenly, here goes Kamide, throwing out the Teatora playbook entirely. His new BEAMS collaboration incorporates a tiger camouflage pattern that feels kaleidoscopically colorful compared to his usual wares (despite being rendered in relatively muted shades of green, brown, and black). Not to be hyperbolic, but to a Teatora stan, it must feel like looking into the sun or cinema switching from black-and-white to prismatic Technicolor.

Released as part of BEAMS’ collab-packed 50th anniversary celebration in Japan on August 1 on the official BEAMS online shop, the special camo was designed by BEAMS specifically for these staple Teatora silhouettes, as good a reason as any for the notoriously muted brand to finally have some fun.

The print covers Teatora’s signature Cartridge Shirt and Wallet Pants, resulting in a head-to-toe fit that looks like Tony the Tiger joined the army (in the most complimentary way possible).

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There’s an irony to the pivot, given that camo has historically been designed to blend in yet has now been applied to one of Japan's most stealthy workwear brands to help it stand out. But underneath the noise, the collab is pure Teatora: both pieces are made from the brand’s ultralightweight, heat-ventilating Hover Layer fabric. So even at their most bombastic, the clothes still align with Teatora’s subtly technical prowess.

The brand has spent years proving its strength in producing this kind of sophisticated yet subtly restrained clothing. But now, with a bit of help from BEAMS, Kamide is signaling he’s done being quiet. Just a little bit.

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