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Nike’s Silver Stepper Is One Sleek Slice of the Future

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike has spent the last few years looking backwards. Archive runners, retro basketball shoes, heritage everything. It has all worked wonders but there’s also a time and place for something fresh.

The First Sight Noir is the very thing. Rather than digging through the vault, Nike has decided to ask what its next generation of sneakers could look like.

shop nike first sight noir

Meet the First Sight Noir, the debut silhouette from Nike’s new First Sight collection and one of the boldest sneakers the Swoosh has put out in quite some time. 

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Rooted in running but designed with fashion firmly in mind, it feels like the sort of shoe that’s destined to divide opinion, which, let’s face it, usually means Nike is onto something.

NIKE
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Everything about it feels exaggerated. The sculpted one-piece upper flows into an angular midsole, while an oversized Swoosh and circular heel cut-out make it feel closer to a futuristic concept piece than your average everyday runner.

This “Flat Silver” colorway only pushes that feeling further. Metallic silver wraps the upper, contrasting black accents sharpen the aggressive lines, and the whole thing looks like it belongs in some other dimension.

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For a brand with no shortage of archive revivals, the First Sight Noir is refreshingly forward-looking. Whether it becomes a cult classic or a misunderstood experiment remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, it won’t be forgotten.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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