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adidas’ Luxe Samba Bowling Shoe Suddenly Grew Fangs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brain Dead isn't done making adidas bowling shoes just yet. In fact, the pairing just entered the chat with their wildest bowling model yet.

But what's wilder than a Samba you can bowl in? Try a full-blown snakeskin pair.

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That's right. The latest collaborative Samba Bowling sneaker lands with luxe reptilian patterns and equally fine black leather accents. It's all paired with a sophisticated platformed sole, which helps the sneaker pass the vibe check just about anywhere, whether a Michelin-star restaurant or the local alley.

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Brain Dead and adidas' partnership started with bowling shoes, an unexpected treat that instantly sold out. It pretty much set the tone for the weirdly-good releases to follow, like dressy Predator sneakers and hairy Stan Smiths.

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Now, the two minds are back where they started but just a little more feral this go-around. And that's A-okay.

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The Brain Dead x adidas Samba Bowling "Animal Pack" is scheduled to release on SVD's website on August 1. It will land in the snakeskin option as well as a leopard-print fur version.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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