adidas’ Luxe Samba Bowling Shoe Suddenly Grew Fangs

Brain Dead isn't done making adidas bowling shoes just yet. In fact, the pairing just entered the chat with their wildest bowling model yet.

But what's wilder than a Samba you can bowl in? Try a full-blown snakeskin pair.

That's right. The latest collaborative Samba Bowling sneaker lands with luxe reptilian patterns and equally fine black leather accents. It's all paired with a sophisticated platformed sole, which helps the sneaker pass the vibe check just about anywhere, whether a Michelin-star restaurant or the local alley.

Brain Dead and adidas' partnership started with bowling shoes, an unexpected treat that instantly sold out. It pretty much set the tone for the weirdly-good releases to follow, like dressy Predator sneakers and hairy Stan Smiths.

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Now, the two minds are back where they started but just a little more feral this go-around. And that's A-okay.

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The Brain Dead x adidas Samba Bowling "Animal Pack" is scheduled to release on SVD's website on August 1. It will land in the snakeskin option as well as a leopard-print fur version.

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