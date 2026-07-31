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New Balance's Slim Mary Jane Sneaker Finds Beauty in the Grey

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's 204V made a bold entrance into the sneaker world earlier this month. For its latest drop, the Mary Jane-style model gets in touch with its grey roots.

The new "Bayberry" pair arrives as an all-grey take on the laceless low-soled sneaker, complete with the usual luxe suede and mesh construction plus the convenient strap.

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It basically keeps all the great things about the 204L, including its flat rubber soles and Miu Miu-level charm, but leaves the laces at home. It's also now dressed in New Balance Grey, the brand's signature color.

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The 204V debuted in mid-July 2026, arriving in lively orange and blue colorways. The next round of laceless sneakers, which comes in Bayberry and Turtledove options, looks to be much calmer flexes.

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Retailing for $120, the newest New Balance 204V sneakers are set to release on August 7 on the brand's website.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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