This Is the Nike Moon Shoe’s Effortlessly Cool Sister

Turns out, the Nike Moon Shoe has an even cooler sibling named the Sprint Sister.

The women's running shoe came up alongside the Moon Shoe in the 1970s. It has since returned as a casual street sneaker, much like the original Nike model, with plenty of stylish colorways to its name.

Take the new "Work Blue" pairs for instance. They feature dusty blue leather uppers, plus the signature oversized Swoosh in a lighter blue shade. Meanwhile, the model's thin soles appear in the famous "Sail" color, breaking up the blues but in a very harmonious way.

Per usual, the Sprint Sister isn't doing too much, and that's what makes them solid additions to the rotation.

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But don't get it twisted. Nike's Sprint Sister looks good in its simple, retro color schemes, but it can also get bold. We've seen this side shine literally in metallic gold drops and doubled-lace versions doing its best "Miu Miu" impression.

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The Sprint Sister "Work Blue" sneaker stays true and very blue. And it's now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 1.499.000, or roughly $83.

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