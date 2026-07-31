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This Is the Nike Moon Shoe’s Effortlessly Cool Sister

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Turns out, the Nike Moon Shoe has an even cooler sibling named the Sprint Sister.

The women's running shoe came up alongside the Moon Shoe in the 1970s. It has since returned as a casual street sneaker, much like the original Nike model, with plenty of stylish colorways to its name.

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Take the new "Work Blue" pairs for instance. They feature dusty blue leather uppers, plus the signature oversized Swoosh in a lighter blue shade. Meanwhile, the model's thin soles appear in the famous "Sail" color, breaking up the blues but in a very harmonious way.

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Per usual, the Sprint Sister isn't doing too much, and that's what makes them solid additions to the rotation.

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But don't get it twisted. Nike's Sprint Sister looks good in its simple, retro color schemes, but it can also get bold. We've seen this side shine literally in metallic gold drops and doubled-lace versions doing its best "Miu Miu" impression.

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The Sprint Sister "Work Blue" sneaker stays true and very blue. And it's now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 1.499.000, or roughly $83.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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