Goodbye, Bayonetta Glasses. Hello Big, Bold Eyewear

Bella Hadid is ditching her Bayonetta glasses — the slim-framed "secretary glasses" that dominated 2023 — for something bigger and bolder.

On Tuesday, the model and trendsetter was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a pair of retro, oversized frames, a departure from the "geek chic" eyewear she's previously embraced.

Hadid's new frames appeared to be the same as (or extremely similar to) those she wore on the runway at Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2025 show. Paying homage to Monsieur Yves Saint Laurent, creative director Anthony Vaccarello showed oversized, thick-rimmed frames, a reference to the glasses the house's bespectacled founder favored.

Saint Laurent wasn't the only house that presented supersized eyewear. Across New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week, labels including LUAR, Prada, and Marni experimented with face-shrouding shades.

Tiny glasses have been de rigueur for years. The trend, coincidentally led by Bella Hadid, first emerged in the late 2010s (remember those memes?). Eventually, the shrunken, oval-shaped frames embraced by the likes of Hadid, Rihanna, and Kendall Jenner were usurped by Bayonetta glasses — understated, rectangular frames that resemble drugstore readers.

Now, it seems the tides are turning. Eyewear is less demure, more look-at-me.

If Hadid is donning big-ass glasses, it's only a matter of time before the rest of us follow. Her influence is not to be underestimated — LYST's most recent index, released this morning, ranks Coach's Brooklyn Bag, a style carried by Hadid over the past few months, as the second-hottest product of Q3 2024.