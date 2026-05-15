The “Brick” Air Jordans of Nigel Sylvester’s Dreams

It turns out, Nigel Sylvester had some bricks leftover from his last Air Jordan 4 collaboration, enough to make another clean Jordan 4 sneaker aptly named "Brick After Brick."

The newest Jordan 4 collaboration features high-quality leather uppers dressed in the classic "Sail" (off-white). The "Brick" red returns, but it plays more of an accent role, alongside black.

It's honestly like the iconic "Fire Red" 4s, but make it "Bike Air" style.

Speaking of "Bike Air," the collaborative branding strikes the brick-textured heel tab and the hang tag. Fans can also count on other classic Sylvester touches, like the mini Swooshes and hidden bike motifs, details which have also appeared on his other Jordan sneakers.

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Sylvester's Jordan collabs are literally the sneakers of dreams. In 2025, Nigel Sylvester released his "Brick by Brick" Jordan 4s, an exclusive all-red pair inspired the "bricks" it takes to build a legacy. But even after you get to the top, the job's not done. And that's where the next Jordan sneaker comes into the picture.

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Sylvester puts its best, summing up the newest Jordan 4 as the "discipline and consistency it takes to sustain success while continuing to build." It's truly the brick after the brick.

Much like the previous pair, the newest collab came with a buzzy rollout, including life-sized bricks crushing parked cars, a co-sign from musician Jeezy, and even a pop-up event at Ann & Sons (renamed Ann & Sons by Patsy's Pizzeria after his mother).

Hey, ya gotta stay nourished while working towards your dreams.

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Retailing for $230, the Nigel Sylvester x Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" sneakers are scheduled to drop on May 22 through Nike's SNKRS app, alongside collaborative clothes.

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