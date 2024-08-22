Bella Hadid's in Hollywood But Her Heart's in the Wild West

Bella Hadid is fully committed to the horse girl lifestyle. The model — who is reportedly living in Fort Worth, Texas, with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos — was spotted on her way to a photoshoot in Los Angeles looking like the epitome of yeehaw glam.

Hadid, who recently stepped back from modeling to focus on riding, is clearly embracing her new way of life. During her visit to the City of Angels, where residents tend to favor expensive athleisure and laid-back resort wear, the trendsetter stayed true to her newfound love of the rodeo.

In a red, tie-front crop top, denim shorts accessorized with a studded belt, and cowboy boots, Hadid looked as if she'd been plucked straight off a farm (albeit a very fashionable one).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Even her purse, a sandy, suede version of Coach's Brooklyn 39 carryall, is on-theme. (It's worth noting that the Brooklyn 39 might just be Hadid's new favorite bag — she was spotted wearing a black iteration of the affordable purse back in July.)

It's not difficult for Hadid to make anything look good (she's a model, after all), but the effortlessness with which she pulls off her latest 'fit — an ensemble that might look costume-y on anyone else — is impressive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hadid's style isn't the only manifestation of her recent dedication to all things cowgirl. Earlier this week, she launched a new fragrance under her beauty brand, Orebella. The inspiration behind the scent? One of her beloved horses, Nightcap.