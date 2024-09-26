Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
SS25's Hottest Accessory Isn’t a Bag — It’s Big-Ass Glasses

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Goodbye it-bags, hello it-glasses.

From New York to Paris, Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2025 has birthed a slew of covetable new eyewear options. And we're not talking about barely-there, clear-rimmed readers — this season, designers are going all-out with conspicuous, statement-making styles.

At Prada's SS25 show, models paraded down the runway in shades that obscured nearly their entire face. There were bug-eyed frames that stretched up the forehead, and oversized visors cleverly constructed with translucent paneling — headwear-meets-eyewear.

The glasses at LUAR were similarly futuristic. Creative director Raul Lopez collaborated with Canadian label Fellow Earthlings on a series of gigantic, shield-like sunnies that would look right at home in a post-apocalyptic fantasy.

Prada
Getty Images / Victor VIRGILE / Contributor
1 / 3

The eyewear at Saint Laurent was less sci-fi, but striking all the same. Paying homage to Monsieur Yves Saint Laurent, creative director Anthony Vaccarello showed oversized, thick-rimmed frames, a reference to the glasses the house's bespectacled founder favored.

Marni also put its money where its eyes are. In Milan, the Italian label debuted hyper-exaggerated takes on classic aviators and cat-eyes.

Clearly, tiny sunglasses, a trend that peaked in 2017, are over. Instead, designers are opting for face-shrouding eyewear, look-at-me styles that cleverly juggle the desire to be seen and the desire to conceal one's identity — or at least hide behind a pair of chic glasses.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
