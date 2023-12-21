2023's Defining Fashion Pieces, From Ballet Flats to Bayonetta Glasses

Here at Highsnobiety, we see a lot of product: on the runway, on social media, and out in the wild. Try as brands might to make their wares the next big "it" item, some inevitably flop, while others stick — and in some cases go viral, thanks to a clever campaign or a smart celebrity placement.

As the year comes to a close, we're taking stock of the clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories that celebrities, influencers, and TikTok style-setters couldn't get enough of. From ballet flats to Bayonetta glasses, these items were so ubiquitous that your parents would probably recognize them. Ahead, the 11 fashion products that defined 2023 in fashion.

Loro Piana baseball cap

David Russell / HBO

There are too many gold-star style moments in Succession to count: the extremely average Lanvin sneakers that Kendall Roy wears to impress a group of arty start-up founders, Roman Roy's Walmart T-shirt (which the Internet discovered is actually for children), and of course, that ludicrously capacious bag.

But none made quite as big an impact as the Roys' affinity for Loro Piana, supplier of Kendall and Logan's accessory of choice: a cashmere baseball cap that will run you $625. Since appearing in Succession, the hat has become a mascot for "quiet luxury," a term used to describe the unassuming yet outrageously expensive clothing favored by the one percent.

Ballet flats

Getty Images / ESTROP

Balletcore is still going strong, bolstered by the rise of all things pink, frilly, and ruffled on the runway (more on that in a second). Miu Miu's viral ballet flat ignited the craze for dancerly slippers in 2022. Now, designers like Sandy Liang, Maison Margiela, and Alaïa offer their own pointe-inspired shoes. Lanvin even relaunched its scrunchy flats, a celebrity staple in the early 2000s, earlier this year.

Bows

2023 was the year we dressed like little girls — and what accessory better represents girlhood than hair bows? In 2023, ribbons were everywhere: not just in our hair but also on our faces, necks, shirts, and jackets. The ubiquity of bows even birthed a TikTok meme: On the app, you'll find users wrapping unassuming items like french fries, cups of coffee, and ice cubes in pink sashes.

Margiela Tabis

Highsnobiety

Beware the Tabi thief! In September, TikToker Alexis Dougé went viral after recounting a meet-cute that ended in the mysterious disappearance of her beloved Maison Margiela Tabis. The culprit? Her date, Josh, who dared to gift the stolen shoes to his girlfriend. Eventually Alexis got her Tabis back, and Josh would go down in internet infamy. And thanks to the whole debacle, Margiela's cloven-toe shoes would enjoy a surge in searches.

Hot pants

Getty Images / MEGA / GC Images

No pants are the new pants. Teeny-tiny shorts were all over the runway, courtesy of brands like Gucci, Miu Miu, Ferragamo, and Chanel. Celebs — including the perennially well-dressed Hailey Bieber and Emma Corrin — took note of the trend, eschewing bottoms for briefs on the red carpet.

Jorts

Getty Images / Gotham / GC Images

The polar opposite of hot pants, jorts — baggy, knee-length jean shorts — also made a sartorial mark. Cosigned by fashion girlies like Amelia Gray Hamlin and Bella Hadid, the '90s trend made its way into Givenchy's Spring 2023 collection, as well as Gucci's Resort 2023 range.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo

Backgrid

The man purse had a moment this year. And there was one bag in particular that stylish dudes, from Jacob Elordi to BTS' RM, seemed to gravitate towards: Bottega Veneta's Andiamo, a woven shoulder bag accented with a gold clasp. It even secured A$AP Rocky's seal of approval — the rapper wore a pink version of the purse in his stealthy Bottega Veneta campaign.

Bayonetta glasses

You know those rectangular readers you can pick up at your local drugstore? Bayonetta glasses (or "secretary glasses") were once condemned as homely — but they made a major comeback, thanks to a selection of Really Hot Women who embraced nerdy eyewear: Julia Fox, Gabbriette, and Bella Hadid among them.

Erewhon drinks

Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain native to Los Angeles, has long shilled über-expensive smoothies and juices. But this year, the organic grocer's $20 drinks became more than sweet treats — they became veritable accessories, thanks to Erewhon's collaborations with fashion brands like Cactus Plant Flea Market and Balenciaga.

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Speedy

Getty Images / Jacopo Raule

Pharrell kickstarted his tenure at Louis Vuitton by giving the Speedy — one of the house's most iconic bags — a colorful new look. The revamp was first revealed in June, via a campaign starring Rihanna alongside yellow, green, and red iterations of the monogrammed handbag. Since then, the vibrant purses have been spotted on celebs like LeBron James, Lil Uzi Vert, and Jacob Elordi.

Pharrell even created an ultra-luxe version of the bag, dubbed the "Millionaire Speedy," crafted with crocodile skin, gold hardware, and diamonds. Available only to LV's most distinguished clients, the $1 million bag hasn't exactly graced the arm of every celeb under the sun — but thanks to its jaw-dropping price tag, it has drummed up its fair share of press.

Sonny Angels

Sonny Angels, a Japanese line of cherubic figurines, has been around since 2005. But over the past year or so, the Kewpie-like collectibles have enjoyed a surge in popularity, thanks to TikTok (the hashtag #sonnyangel has over 538 million views), Bella Hadid (the model included a shot of her Sonny Angel collection in an Instagram photo-dump last winter), and the advent of "Sonny Angel meetups," where collectors trade and admire each other's dolls.

They might be palm-sized, but these tiny figurines pack a punch. As Buzzfeed News put it, they're Gen Z's emotional support animal — meaning they rarely remain behind the walls of a display case. Often, collectors repurpose the dolls as keychains and bag charms, or simply carry them around like accessories.