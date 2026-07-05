Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Best Shirts Don't Have Buttons

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Effortlessness is next to godliness. The coolest people on the planet look that way because they don't try to look cool, they just are. Or, if they do try, they don't look like they do. Swag is grace made manifest and if you dress sweaty, you look sweaty.

One of the secrets to great style is smoothly integrating seemingly advanced garments into one's regular rotation. That doesn't mean tossing on statement pieces every other day, but leaning into items a little off the beaten trail and balancing staples with newness.

shop summer shirts
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

One such cheat code to cool is the buttonless pullover shirt. Sounds simple until you realize that this isn't merely a polo but a complete closure-free layering piece. This is a challenge for the well-dressed, but one that promises inherent steeze to anyone able to pull it off.

And it's really not that hard. The key is to simply find a cool example and dial in the fit. Dare to deep-V or stay in the shallow end of the pool with something simpler. It's just that simple and just that cool.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The beauty of the buttonless shirt is that it connotes a sense of ease akin to a tunic. Its wearer is comfortable enough with their own taste to free themselves from the constraints of buttons, straps, snaps, and ties. It is ease exemplified and it is guaranteed to make you look — and feel — cooler.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I really like Maison Margiela's taped polo, which shrouds the buttons in a translucent coating, and this clever quarter-zip from industrial workwear label Working, which tweak the notion of what a shirt can, or should be. These are garments with personality and they confer that 'tude to the wearer daring enough to pull them on.

In Japan, this style of shirt is called the "skipper" shirt, presumably named for the breezy layers preferred by sailors back in the day. And you'll find a million brands offering a strong take on the style, ranging from Blurhms' half-sleeve skipper sweater to Comoli's most advanced shirts, which straddle the line of approachability with open chests and long torsos.

Not every skipper need be a struggle. Kaptain Sunshine recently revised the inimitable Lacoste polo into a pretty much perfect summertime pullover, boxier than the average Lacoste shirt but preppy in pique cotton (amped up by that Lacoste Croc). It's good, wearable stuff, normal but better.

That's the beauty of the skipper shirt at its best. Even when more progressive labels, like barbell object and the deconstructionist geniuses at Ancellm, tackle the style, they typically end up with classic-looking shirts that're nevertheless rendered mildly transcendent by their lack of adjustability.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What can I say? It's innately cool to not merely restrict yourself but overcome self-imposed stylistic framing, bending what initially appears to be a downgrade into a sentiment of grace so strong that it renders fastenings redundant.

shop summer shirts

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Not All Bootleg Knicks Merch Is Created Equal
  • You Don't Realize How Influential This Workwear Designer Was
  • A World-Traveler's Take on Beautiful Anti-Corporate Clothes
  • Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
  • The Truly DIY Clothing Store Located Nowhere and Everywhere
What To Read Next
  • The Best Shirts Don't Have Buttons
  • Converse’s Chicest All Star Mule Is Walking Taller (& Pointier) Than Ever
  • New Balance’s Well-Woven Dad Shoe Has a Little Bite to It
  • This Nike Air Max Classic Proves the Power of a Good General-Release
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now