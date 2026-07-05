Converse’s Chicest All Star Mule Is Walking Taller (& Pointier) Than Ever

Converse’s All Star needs no introduction, it’s been a reliably successful silhouette since forever. But this version is a far cry from the sneaker you know.

Meet the ever-so-chic All Star Polarige Mule.

Yes, that’s right, you’re in fact looking at a Converse kitten-heel. Brought to life by Converse Japan, it could disguise itself as a bog standard All Star from certain angles, from others, this is ready for a night on the town.

That’s exactly what makes it so much fun. It sits somewhere between sneaker, mule, and high heel, refusing to commit to just one identity. Stereotypical sneakers being catapulted into new silhouettes is something a couple of big brands have adopted as of late. We get it. If one’s working, why not tap into a new market? Most turn to the now standard mule-ification. Few go as far as a stiletto.

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It’s also another reminder that Converse Japan continues to have far more fun with the archive than almost anyone else. While most reinterpretations play it safe, the Polarige Mule happily throws convention out the window, swapping predictability for personality.

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Will everyone understand it? Definitely not. But that’s part of the appeal. The All Star Polarige Mule isn't trying to replace the classic, it’s proving that even one of the most recognizable sneakers ever made can still surprise us.

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