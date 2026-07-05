Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Converse’s Chicest All Star Mule Is Walking Taller (& Pointier) Than Ever

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Converse’s All Star needs no introduction, it’s been a reliably successful silhouette since forever. But this version is a far cry from the sneaker you know.

Meet the ever-so-chic All Star Polarige Mule.

shop converse mule

Yes, that’s right, you’re in fact looking at a Converse kitten-heel. Brought to life by Converse Japan, it could disguise itself as a bog standard All Star from certain angles, from others, this is ready for a night on the town.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That’s exactly what makes it so much fun. It sits somewhere between sneaker, mule, and high heel, refusing to commit to just one identity. Stereotypical sneakers being catapulted into new silhouettes is something a couple of big brands have adopted as of late. We get it. If one’s working, why not tap into a new market? Most turn to the now standard mule-ification. Few go as far as a stiletto.

Converse
1 / 5

It’s also another reminder that Converse Japan continues to have far more fun with the archive than almost anyone else. While most reinterpretations play it safe, the Polarige Mule happily throws convention out the window, swapping predictability for personality.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Will everyone understand it? Definitely not. But that’s part of the appeal. The All Star Polarige Mule isn't trying to replace the classic, it’s proving that even one of the most recognizable sneakers ever made can still surprise us.

shop converse

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Converse Made Weirdly Chic Chuck Taylor Heels
  • Shai’s Shiny Sneaker Proves Converse Is All In on Basketball
  • Converse Adds a Zesty Twist to Its Most Recognizable Shoe
  • Anna Sui’s Pretty Converse High-Top Is Pure Goth Girl Romance
  • Converse's Gorgeously Tanned Slip-On Is Earthy Monochrome Done Right
What To Read Next
  • The Best Shirts Don't Have Buttons
  • Converse’s Chicest All Star Mule Is Walking Taller (& Pointier) Than Ever
  • New Balance’s Well-Woven Dad Shoe Has a Little Bite to It
  • This Nike Air Max Classic Proves the Power of a Good General-Release
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now